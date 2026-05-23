Iraqi Man Had Plotted Ivanka Trump's Killing, Was Seeking "Revenge": Report

A 32-year-old Iraqi man, accused of carrying out and planning attacks on US and Jewish targets, allegedly also plotted to assassinate US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, according to a news report.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi allegedly pledged to kill Ivanka Trump in retaliation for the 2020 US drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, The New York Post, citing sources, reported.

Al-Saadi had a map and blueprint linked to Ivanka Trump's Florida residence and had shared an image online that showed the area where she and her husband Jared Kushner own a home. The post allegedly included a threat in Arabic warning that “neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you” and claimed revenge was “a matter of time.”

Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché at the Iraqi embassy in Washington, told The Post that after Soleimani's death, Al-Saadi allegedly told people that Ivanka should be targeted “to burn down the house of Trump.” Another source also confirmed the alleged plot to the newspaper.

Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey on May 15 and later extradited to the United States. The US Department of Justice has charged him in connection with 18 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the US.

Federal authorities have accused him of involvement in several incidents, including the firebombing of the Bank of New York Mellon building in Amsterdam, a shooting near the US consulate in Toronto and the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London earlier this year. He is also accused of planning attacks on Jewish sites in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The report said Al-Saadi allegedly had links to Iraq-based Kata'ib Hizballah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a senior fellow at the Washington DC-based New Lines Institute who was kidnapped in Baghdad in 2023 and later released, told The Post, “His [Al-Saadi's] relationship with Soleimani was obviously a big coup for the Iraqi militia groups he worked with.”

Qanbar claimed the accused was close to Soleimani and later maintained ties with Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, who succeeded Soleimani after his death.

According to the report, Al-Saadi grew up in Baghdad and later travelled to Tehran where he allegedly received IRGC training. He later ran a travel agency that Qanbar claimed helped him move internationally and connect with terror networks.

The Post also reported that despite allegedly being involved in terror operations, Al-Saadi remained highly active on social media where he posted pictures from different countries and messages praising Soleimani and other Iranian commanders killed in US strikes.

He is currently being held in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.