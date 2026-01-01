On Camera, Elderly Woman Bitten, Hair Pulled By Monkeys In Haryana

An elderly woman was injured after being attacked by a group of monkeys in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, triggering concern over the presence of monkeys in residential areas.

The incident occurred on December 26 at around 1:45 pm.

The CCTV footage captured a pack of six to seven monkeys attacking an elderly woman in her residential area. The video shows the woman sitting calmly on a chair when the monkeys suddenly pounce, biting her multiple times and pulling her hair.

When another woman from the family tried to intervene and rescue her, the monkeys attempted to bite her as well. Both women managed to escape with difficulty.

The injured woman, identified as Santosh Devi, was rushed to a hospital in Delhi for treatment. Her condition is currently stable, though she will require multiple injections.

Although several monkeys have been captured in the city recently, full troops continue to roam in many areas.