Haryana Board 12th Exams 2026 Kick Off Today; Over 5 Lakh Students Will Appear

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will conduct the Class 12 English examination on Wednesday (today). The board has instructed candidates to carry their hall ticket and school ID card to the examination centre, as entry without these documents will not be permitted. The examinations will be held in a single shift from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

This year, approximately 5,66,411 students will take the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations at 1,431 centres across Haryana. Among them, 2,96,593 are boys and 2,69,818 are girls.

Important guidelines:

According to official guidelines, students must carefully follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card. To avoid last-minute inconvenience, candidates are advised to reach their respective centres at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Last minute preparation:

1. As part of their last-minute preparation, students are encouraged to revise important sections of the English Core syllabus.

2. For Reading Skills, focus areas include comprehension passages, unseen passages with questions and paraphrasing.

3. In Writing Skills, students should practice essay writing on social issues and personal experiences, along with letters, notices, reports, and paragraph writing.

4. The Grammar section requires revision of error correction, fill-in-the-blanks, sentence transformation, tenses, modals, and reported speech.

5. For Literature, including Prose, Poetry, and Vistas, students should thoroughly read the prescribed textbooks, review key characters, themes, plots, literary devices, and prepare interpretations of important poems.

Marking:

As per the marking scheme, the Reading and Writing sections carry 15 marks each, Grammar accounts for 10 marks and Literature holds the highest weightage of 40 marks. Internal Assessment contributes 20 marks, making the total 100 marks.