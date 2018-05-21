Nearly 49% Haryana Students Fail As Officials Say State's Result Better As per the board, 51.15 per cent of regular candidates or 186,586 out of 364,800 candidates who appeared, passed the examination.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nearly 49 per cent of students failed in the Class 10 exams of the HBSE. (PTI) Chandigarh: Nearly 49 per cent of students failed in the Class 10 exams of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) as per the result which was declared on Monday, even as the state authorities claimed that the result had improved marginally.



As per the board, 51.15 per cent of regular candidates or 186,586 out of 364,800 candidates who appeared, passed the examination.



The pass percentage last year was 50.49 per cent



Girl candidates did better in the results with 55.34 per cent passing the examination while the pass percentage among boys was only 47.61.



The pass percentage among private (open school) candidates (total 11,864) was 66.72 per cent. Last year, only 35.48 per cent private students could clear the examination.



Kartik, a student from Jind town, topped the examination with 498 marks out of 500.



Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said on Monday that the board had introduced digital locker for the first time for the convenience of students from where they could download results and certificates.



