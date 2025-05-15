HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2025 To Be Declared Today, Check Here

Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSHE), is scheduled to release the Class 10 result today, May 15, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check their result on the official website, bseh.org.in. The HSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 28 to March 19, 2025.

HBSE Board Class 10 Result: How To Download Your Marksheet?

Go to the official website of Haryana board, bseh.org.in.

Click on BSEH Haryana 10th result link.

Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

HBSE Board Class 10 Result: Check Result Via SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type a text message in the format - RESULTHB10 (space) Roll number.

Send the message to 56263.

You will receive your result on your mobile number shortly.

HBSE Board Result 2025: Last Year's Statistics

The overall pass percentage for 2024 HBSE Class 10 examinations was recorded at 95.22 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys by securing 96.32 per cent as compared to 94.22 per cent pass percentage of boys in Class 10 BSEH examinations last year.

In 2024, the board had announced the result for Class 10 on May 12.