HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to release the HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 10 compartment exams can check their scores on the board's official website - bseh.org.

According to reports and previous trends, the Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 is likely to be announced in the first week of August. However, the exact date and time are yet to be officially confirmed by the board.



Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025: Where to Check

Once declared, students can check their results at: bseh.org. To access their marksheet, students will need their roll number and date of birth.

How to Download HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025

Follow these steps to check your result:

Step 1. Go to the official website, bseh.org

Step 2. Click on the link for "Class 10 Compartment Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and print the marksheet for future use

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2025

The main HBSE Class 10 result was announced on May 17, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 92.49%. Students who couldn't qualify in one or more subjects were given a chance to appear for the compartment exams.

Students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates on HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025, direct result link, topper details, and pass percentage analysis.