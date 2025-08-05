Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Result To Be Out Soon, Check Expected Date, Past Trends

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana is expected to release the Class 10 Compartment result 2025 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board, bseh.org.in.

The HBSE Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 5 to July 14, 2025. The examinations were held in one shift for most subjects- 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm for few subjects.

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: How To Download Compartment Result?

Visit the official website of the board, bseh.org.in.

Go to the "Results" section.

Under the "All Results" section, click on "Secondary (Compartment) Result 2025".

A new page will open.

Enter your Roll Number or yours, guardian details or Registration number.

Click on "Search Result".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: Expected Date, Past Trends

The Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment result for the year 2023 was declared on September 5 and 2024 results in the month of August.

Based on the previous year trends, students can expect the Haryana Class 10 result to be released before the second week of September, 2025.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board to stay updated regarding the result declaration.