Advertisement

Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Result To Be Out Soon, Check Expected Date, Past Trends

HBSE Haryana Class 10 Compartment Result: The Haryana Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 5 to July 14, 2025. Students can check the expected date for result declaration here based on past trends.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Result To Be Out Soon, Check Expected Date, Past Trends
HBSE Haryana Board Result 2025: Download the result on the official website of the board, bseh.org.in.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana is expected to release the Class 10 Compartment result 2025 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board, bseh.org.in.

The HBSE Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 5 to July 14, 2025. The examinations were held in one shift for most subjects- 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm for few subjects.

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: How To Download Compartment Result?

  • Visit the official website of the board, bseh.org.in.
  • Go to the "Results" section.
  • Under the "All Results" section, click on "Secondary (Compartment) Result 2025".
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter your Roll Number or yours, guardian details or Registration number.
  • Click on "Search Result".
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: Expected Date, Past Trends

The Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment result for the year 2023 was declared on September 5 and 2024 results in the month of August.

Based on the previous year trends, students can expect the Haryana Class 10 result to be released before the second week of September, 2025.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board to stay updated regarding the result declaration.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Haryana Class 10 Compartment Result, HBSE Haryana Class 10 Compartment Result 2025, HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Result Date
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com