HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Live: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 Result 2025 shortly. Once released, students will be able to check their results on its official website, bseh.org.in. Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth handy to check their results at the earliest.

HBSE 10th Result 2025: How To Check And Download Your Marksheet

To access your HBSE Class 10 result online, follow these instructions:

Visit the official Board of School Education Haryana website: bseh.org.in.

Click on the "Results" section or navigate to bseh.org.in/all-results.

Select the relevant category-regular or private.

Enter your roll number and date of birth exactly as given on your admit card.

Complete the captcha to proceed.

Click on "Search Result" to view your marksheet.

Save or print the result for your records.

In addition to the official website, students can also check their results via the DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in or through the DigiLocker mobile application. If the website is experiencing high traffic, the result can also be obtained by sending an SMS in the format: RESULTHB10 [Your Roll Number] to 56263.

Nearly 2.9 Lakh Students Took Exam In 2025

This year, around 2.9 lakh students appeared for the HBSE Class 10 examinations conducted by the Haryana board. The exams took place from February 28 to March 19, with a daily schedule running from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

In comparison, the previous year (2024) saw a total of 2,86,714 students sitting for the Class 10 exams. Out of these, 2,73,015 candidates successfully cleared the exams, leading to an impressive pass rate of 95.22%.