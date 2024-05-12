HBSE Haryana Class 10 Board 2024 Result: 95.22 Per Cent Students Pass

HBSE Haryana Class 10 Board 2024 Result: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 board examinations for 2024. The pass percentage stands at 95.22 per cent. A total of 2,86,714 students appeared for the examination.

The board chairman Dr V P Yadav announced the results.

Students can check their results on the board's official website, www.bseh.org.in.

Addressing a press conference here today, Dr VP Yadav, Chairman of the Haryana Board of School Education, announced that the pass percentage for the Secondary (Academic) Regular Examinations is 95.22 per cent, and for the Swayamsevak Examinations, it is 88.73 per cent.

Advertisement

He informed that 2,86,714 candidates appeared for the Secondary (Academic) Regular Examination, out of which 2,73,015 passed, and the result of 3,652 examinees (E.R.) was marked Essential Repeat, indicating they would need to re-appear for the examination.

Out of the 1,37,167 students who took the exam, 1,32,119 cleared it, achieving a pass percentage of 96.32 per cent, and out of the 1,49,547 students, 1,40,896 cleared the exam, achieving a pass percentage of 94.22 per cent.

The pass percentage for government schools was 93.19 per cent, and for private schools, it was 97.80 per cent. The pass percentage for rural students is 95.24 per cent, while for urban students, it is 95.18 per cent.

He stated that Panchkula district topped the pass percentage, while Nuh district ranked lowest.

The Board Chairman mentioned that from this evening, schools/institutions concerned can download the results from the Board's website by logging in with their user ID and password. If a school does not receive the results on time, it will be held responsible.

Advertisement

A total of 12,607 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 11,186 passed. Students can check their results by entering their roll number or name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth. Additionally, students can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Furthermore, he announced that the result of the Secondary Open School Annual Examination-2024 (Fresh, Re-appear, Marks Improvement, Additional Subject, and Mercy Chance) conducted across the state is also being announced today.

Advertisement

He further informed that 9,014 candidates appeared for the Secondary Open School (FRS) examination, out of which 2,128 candidates passed, with a pass percentage of 23.61 per cent. A total of 5,620 students appeared for the exam, out of which 1,257 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 22.37 per cent, while 871 out of 3,393 students who appeared for the exam passed, with a pass percentage of 25.67 per cent.

He mentioned that the pass percentage for the Secondary Open School (Re-appear) was 72.50 per cent, with 10,925 candidates appearing for the exam, out of which 7,921 candidates passed.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav stated that based on these results, candidates who wish to get their answer books re-checked or re-evaluated can apply online within 20 days from the date of the result declaration, along with the prescribed fee.