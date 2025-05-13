Haryana Board Class 12th Results 2025 Declared; 85.66% Pass

Haryana Board Class 12 Result: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has announced the Class 12 board exam results. Students can view their results on the official website of the Haryana board at bseh.org.in. A total of 1,93,828 regular candidates appeared for the Senior Secondary examinations conducted by the board. Out of these, 1,66,031 students passed successfully, while 19,857 students were placed in the compartment category, and 7,900 students failed the examination.

Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2025: Where can students check their results?

bseh.org.in

digilocker.gov.in

By sending a text message in the format: RESULTHB12 and sending it to 56263

Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana Board: bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2025"

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5: The Haryana Class 12 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended his best wishes to students and wrote on social media platform 'X': "Many congratulations to all the students who passed the 10+2 examination of the Haryana Board. I wish all the students a bright future. I have full faith that all of you will go ahead and bring glory to your parents as well as the state. Those students who could not succeed should not be disappointed at all but should work harder so that they achieve success in the future and can fulfill their dreams."

According to the HBSE datesheet 2025, the Haryana Board Class 12 exams started on February 27 and concluded on April 2. However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.