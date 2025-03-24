Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025: Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

HBSE Class 12 Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 results soon. Students can check their results on the official HBSE website - bseh.org.in - once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

To qualify for the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the HBSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other important information.

According to the HBSE datesheet 2025, the Haryana Board Class 12 exams started on February 27 and will be concluded on April 2.

Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Haryana Board: bseh.org.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2025"

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. Haryana Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

Last year, HBSE announced the Class 12 results on April 30. The pass percentage was recorded at 85.31 per cent. Out of 105,993 female candidates, 93,418 passed, achieving a pass rate of 88.14%, while out of 107,511 male candidates, 88,718 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 82.52%. Girls outperformed boys by a margin of 5.62%.

However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.