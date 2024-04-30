HBSE 12th Result 2024: 85.31% Students Pass, Girls Outperform Boys By 5.62% Margin

HBSE 12th Result 2024: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, declared the Class 12 exam results on Tuesday, with 85.31% of students passing. Mahendragarh district emerged as the top performer while Nuh ranked last.
In the BSEH Class 12 exam, out of 105,993 female candidates, 93,418 passed, achieving a pass rate of 88.14%, while out of 107,511 male candidates, 88,718 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 82.52%. Girls outperformed boys by a margin of 5.62%.
The result was announced by the board chairman VP Yadav through a press conference at 12 noon. Candidates can access their scorecards on the official website - bseh.org.in.
HBSE 12th Result 2024: Steps To Check Results
Haryana Board 12th Result 2024: Urban Area Students Outperform Rural Counterparts
A total of 39.33% of students from urban areas passed the exam compared to 33.93% of rural students.
HBSE 12th Result 2024: Pass percentage of Government and Private Schools
The pass percentage of government schools stands at 83.35% while the pass percentage of private schools is 88.12%.
A total of 213,504 candidates participated in the regular Senior Secondary (Educational) examination, with 1,82,136 passing and 6,169 failing.
