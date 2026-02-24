Police vs Police: Haryana Cop's Anti-Drug Campaign Backfires

A controversy has erupted in Haryana's Kaithal district after a head constable running an anti-drug awareness campaign alleged that he is being threatened with a false narcotics case by a senior police officer.

Head Constable Sunil Sandhu, who has been actively associated with the state government's de-addiction drive, posted on Facebook claiming that DSP Lalit Yadav of Kalayat had allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false "smack" (heroin) case. Sandhu, who has a strong social media presence with nearly 8.89 lakh followers on Facebook, said he has been mentally harassed and pressured despite carrying out the anti-drug campaign at the administration's direction.

In his emotional post, Sandhu wrote that he has been disturbed for several days and is facing threats for speaking the truth. He claimed that a senior officer warned him of being framed in a drug-peddling case. "Should I support the truth or lie? I am being threatened. I have a family and small children," he wrote, adding that he has never taken a bribe in his career and is ready to undergo any test to prove his innocence.

Sandhu has been visiting villages and localities under the anti-drug campaign, motivating youth to stay away from narcotics. He has also produced videos highlighting the drug menace and has reportedly been honoured multiple times by senior police officials for his services. Alongside awareness work, he is known for extending social assistance to the needy.

The matter has also drawn political attention. Anurag Dhanda, spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, questioned the state government in a post on X, asking whether Haryana is being run by an elected government or by drug traffickers. He alleged that a police personnel trying to curb drug abuse is being threatened by senior officers.

Responding to the allegations, Kaithal Superintendent of Police Upasana Yadav said that the matter is being examined and an inquiry has been initiated regarding the Facebook post.

The allegations have sparked debate over internal functioning within the police force, even as Haryana continues its public campaign against drug abuse.