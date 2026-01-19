Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Soon

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the notification for Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2026. The HSSC announced a total of 5,500 vacancies. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the post.

The posts include male constable (general duty), female constable (general duty) and male constable for Government Railway Police (GRP). The online application process, which started on January 11 will close on January 25.

Only candidates who have qualified the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C are allowed to apply. The commission has stated that there is no application fee for any category.

Eligibility Criteria:

Those who intend to participate in the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 should have successfully completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Candidates must also have studied Hindi or Sanskrit at least up to the matric level. To be eligible for this recruitment, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 25 years, as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per Haryana government rules. CET Group C qualification is compulsory for all applicants.

How to register for Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2026

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2026 on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the registration number and password.

Step 4: Enter personal details, educational qualification details, and CET information in the application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Review all the details filled in the application form carefully.

Step 7: Submit the application form online. No application fee is required for any category.

Step 8: Download and keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference. Direct link to apply here.

Selection Process:

Candidates will first be shortlisted on the basis of their CET Group C scores. Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to undergo the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), where height and chest measurements will be checked as per prescribed standards. Candidates who qualify the PMT will have to appear for the Physical Screening Test (PST), which will include a running test.