Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 5,500 Posts, Apply Here

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the registration process for 5,500 Police Constable vacancies today, January 11, 2026. Candidates who have qualified the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group-C are eligible to apply through the official website - hryssc.in.

Of the total vacancies, 4,500 posts are for Male Constable (General Duty), 600 posts are for Female Constable (General Duty), and 400 posts are reserved for Male Constables in the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Haryana CET Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Applications are being invited from CET-qualified candidates for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), followed by the Physical Screening Test (PST).

The minimum height requirement for male candidates is 170 cm for the General category and 168 cm for reserved categories. For female candidates, the minimum height is 158 cm for the General category and 156 cm for reserved categories. The chest measurement for male candidates should be 83 cm (unexpanded) and 81 cm for reserved categories, as applicable.

Candidates who qualify the PMT will appear for the Physical Screening Test. Male candidates must complete a 2.5 km run in 12 minutes, female candidates will be required to complete a 1 km run in 6 minutes, while ex-servicemen will need to complete a 1 km run in 5 minutes.

Candidates clearing both PMT and PST will be shortlisted for a Knowledge Test. A minimum of 50 per cent marks is required for General category candidates, while 40 per cent is required for candidates from other categories, as applicable.

Candidates holding an NCC certificate will be awarded additional marks.

Haryana Police Constable Registration 2026: How to Apply

Visit the official website and click on the "Constable Registration Link"

Log in using your CET registration number and password

Apply for the respective Constable post.

The last date to apply for Haryana Police Constable recruitment is January 25, 2026.