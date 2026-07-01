Teen Reportedly Cracks Glass Panel At China's Famous Glass Bridge With Umbrella

A visit to one of China's most famous glass attractions took an unexpected turn after a teenager reportedly cracked one of its glass panels using nothing more than an umbrella. The incident took place on June 20 at the Baoquan Cliff World Scenic Area in central China's Henan province, one of the country's highest-rated tourist destinations. Right after stepping onto the famous glass viewing platform, visitors were suddenly asked by staff to leave the area.

The evacuation happened after a teenage boy allegedly jabbed the glass floor several times with the pointed end of his umbrella, causing one panel to crack. Although the visible crack alarmed visitors, staff acted immediately, clearing the platform within minutes as a precaution. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

An Umbrella Cracked The Massive Glass Platform

The incident sounds almost unbelievable, after all, the platform is designed to handle thousands of kilograms of weight and hundreds of visitors every day. According to South China Morning Post, officials clarified that the observation deck is made using triple-laminated safety glass, where multiple layers work together to provide strength and protection. According to the scenic area's spokesperson, the umbrella only cracked the top protective layer of a single glass panel.

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The lower structural layers remained completely intact, meaning the platform's load-bearing capacity was unaffected. So, while the damage looked serious, the glass performed exactly as it was designed to in the event that one layer was damaged.

Officials also contacted the original manufacturer to source a replacement panel made from the same material and specifications,South China Morning Post reported. At the same time, the management announced plans to strengthen visitor awareness by reminding tourists not to strike or poke the glass. They continue to stress that the incident never posed a public safety risk.

A World-Famous Attraction

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The incident attracted even more attention because it happened at one of China's best-known viewing platforms. According to South China Morning Post, the Baoquan Cliff World Scenic Area received China's prestigious National 5A tourist attraction status in 2024, the country's highest tourism rating.

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Rather than being a hanging suspension bridge, the attraction is a huge glass-floored observation platform overlooking the spectacular Taihang Mountains. The transparent floor gives visitors the thrilling experience of standing hundreds of metres above the dramatic scenery below.