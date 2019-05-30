Don't Look Down! Tourists Brave World's Longest Glass Bridge In China

Ever wondered what walking on air would feel like? Crossing this glass bridge in China might be the closest you could come to the sensation. The world's longest glass bridge was opened to the public at Huaxi World Adventure Park, in east China's Jiangsu Province, earlier this year. Hanging more than 100 metres or over 300 feet above ground level, it's not for the faint-hearted to try.

According to Ruptly, the 518-metre-long bridge has been made with a special glass with a thickness of 3.5 centimetres. Each pane of this glass can hold a maximum weight of 4.7 tonnes. The bridge can support 2,600 people at one time.

What makes the experience even scarier is the sound and visual effect of glass shattering that has been employed to make it seem like the glass bridge is cracking even as tourists walk on it.

In aerial footage taken this month, tourists can be seen traversing the bridge. While some appear to enjoy the experience, others look scared as they dare to look down.

Would you like to walk on this glass bridge? Let us know using the comments section.