Chinese Mother Delivers Food With Sick Daughter In Meal Box, Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming yet heartbreaking story from eastern China's Anhui province has gone viral, showing the resilience of a 25-year-old mother, Zhu, who delivers food while caring for her 4-year-old daughter battling cancer, according to South China Morning Post. Zhu was filmed by an influencer transporting food on an electric bike, with her sick daughter, Nuoxi, resting inside the meal-carrying box attached to the vehicle.

Nuoxi, who has been fighting a tumour for two years, was seen with a vein-detained needle and chemo port. Her father, also a full-time delivery rider, is unable to care for her during the day. Determined to fund her daughter's treatment, Zhu takes her along during deliveries, sometimes carrying food in one hand and her daughter in the other while climbing stairs, according to SCMP.

The video has touched millions online, drawing sympathy and support for the mother-daughter duo's strength and sacrifice.

Zhu said despite time pressures, her daughter's small gestures made it worthwhile. The child has undergone multiple surgeries and treatments but remains positive.

After a video went viral, donations poured in, and the local government and Meituan provided aid. While some raised health concerns, the father now plans to work more so Zhu can stay home. Others urged proactive government support.

Food delivery is a popular and relatively well-paid job in China, especially among migrant workers. With 545 million users, the sector sees daily spending of 3.3 billion yuan (US$460 million). Many delivery workers report working 14-15 hours daily. Meituan introduced an anti-fatigue feature to enforce 12-hour limits, but some riders complain it reduces their earnings and consider switching platforms to avoid the forced breaks.