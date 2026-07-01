Video: Month Before Murder, Ketan Agarwal Seen Dancing With Fiancee Siya Goyal's Parents

An old video of Ketan Agarwal dancing with his and his fiancee Siya's parents at a family function in Pune has emerged. The video dated May 7, a little over a month before Ketan Agarwal was killed, shows the 26-year-old celebrating and rejoicing with the relatives. The video has been posted on Instagram by singer Reetu Sharma, who performed at the said family function.

Reetu Sharma shared two videos on her Instagram account on Tuesday night. The first video shows Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, and Siya's parents - Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal - standing close to each other along with other relatives. Ketan's father sings the famous Bollywood song "Yamma Yamma" along with the singer Sharma.

Everyone sways to the lyrics: "Bas aaj ki raat hai Zindagi. Kal hum kaha tum kahan (Life is all that is tonight. Who knows where we will be tomorrow)."

Seconds later Ketan is seen dancing with Siya's father, Pravin, to "Main nikla gaddi leke" from the film Gadar. They seem happy together.

Sharing the video, the singer wrote: "On 7th May, we did a program in their family. Where you all can see they are all happily enjoying the program. How happy both the families were. We saw Ketan from our own eyes. Such an innocent child. Who knew this will happen to this beautiful soul (sic)."

Sharma called for strict punishment for Siya, stating that not liking someone doesn't give you the right to take their life. Siya did not run away with her boyfriend because that would have brought shame to her parents, but what about Ketan's parents? She did not think what they would go through?, the singer questioned.

"Why saying NO is more difficult than taking someone's life? We want justice for Ketan! She should be pushed from that fort where she pushed Ketan and killed him."

Ketan was pushed to death by his fiancee and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. Both Siya and Chetan are in police custody.

In another video shared by Sharma, Ketan's father is heard praising her performance at the event. In the video caption, Sharma recalled probably the last interaction with Ketan at the event.

"I still remember his voice. After the program he said, "Ma'am program was really amazing, please have dinner" with a pleasant innocent face. Just a small selfish act of someone took so many smiles at once," she wrote with a broken heart emoticon at the end.

The two videos have gone viral, garnering millions of views.

Siya's Family Knew About 'Friendship' With Chetan

Siya's brother, Sahil, knew about her alleged lover Chetan, but chose to remain silent after Siya assured him that she wanted to marry Ketan and had no intention of continuing her relationship with Chetan.

Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal were set to be married in November.

"Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and didn't want anything to do with Chetan. She assured me that there was nothing between them," Sahil said in an interview with news portal NewsDotz.

Sahil did not inform their parents about Siya and Chetan because he was convinced, they were "just friends."

"She swore on her life that she would only marry Ketan and have no contact with Chetan. So, I did not tell anyone about Siya and Chetan," he said.

Police sources, however, told NDTV that the probe has revealed Siya did not want to marry Ketan and had told Sahil about it. Sahil's role in Ketan Agarwal murder is under scanner.

Also Read | 2 Lawyers In Siya Goyal Case And A Rs 10-Crore Defamation Suit

Siya's parents also maintain that their daughter was friends with Chetan and "not in a romantic relationship".

"They were not in a relationship. It was only a friend's wedding where they went," Pooja Goyal said, adding Ketan also knew that she had a friend called Chetan.

Siya's parents have repeatedly said that if their daughter is found guilty, she should be pushed from the same spot from where Ketan Agarwal fell to death.

Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were set to be married in November.