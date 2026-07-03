Ravi Mohan's Driver Arrested In Chennai Home Theft Case, Rs 10 Lakh Diamond Necklace Still Missing

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan's driver has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of cash and valuables from his Chennai residence. Police have recovered the Rs 2.5 lakh in cash allegedly taken from the house, while the search for a diamond necklace reportedly worth Rs 10 lakh is ongoing.

According to a report in ETV Bharat, the actor filed a complaint with the Neelankarai Police after discovering the valuables were missing from his Injambakkam residence on June 22.

Police registered a Community Service Register (CSR) entry and began an investigation. During the inquiry, officers questioned the household staff and drivers individually. Suspicion eventually fell on Rajesh, following which police intensified their investigation.

Police said Rajesh allegedly admitted to misappropriating the Rs 2.5 lakh in cash during questioning. The money was later returned to Ravi Mohan.

The accused was arrested on theft charges, produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation into the missing diamond necklace is continuing.

Why He Is Now Known As Ravi Mohan

In January last year, the actor announced that he would no longer use the screen name Jayam Ravi and would instead be known professionally by his birth name, Ravi Mohan. The name "Jayam Ravi" had been associated with him since his debut film 'Jayam' in 2003, which marked his lead acting debut in the Tamil film industry.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote, “Cinema has always been my greatest passion and the foundation of my career, a world that has shaped who I am today. As I reflect on my journey, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunities, love, and support that cinema and all of you have given me. I look forward to extending my support to the industry that gave me life, love, and purpose.”

Actor's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ravi Mohan has several films in the pipeline, including Karathey Babu, Genie and Bro Code. The actor has multiple projects at different stages of production. The actor was last seen in the Tamil-language political action drama Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara.