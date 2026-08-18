8-Foot Snake Rescued From Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Two snakes were found entwined beneath a shed in the garden area of Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, on the evening of August 17, prompting a search by a team of snake rescuers and forest officials.

Snake rescuer Vicky Dubey was called to the Bandra West bungalow after the reptiles were spotted at around 8 pm.

He subsequently informed the Forest Department Round Officer, Deepak Dada Gaikwad, and the Mumbai Range Office controller in Thane about the situation.

Dubey managed to safely capture one of the snakes, which measured about 8 feet long. The reptile was identified as a Dhaman, or Indian Rat Snake, a non-venomous species that poses no threat to humans.

The second snake, however, managed to escape as people gathered around the area.

Its disappearance caused concern among Mannat's security personnel and household members, leading to a search of the premises that continued until late at night. Despite the efforts, the second reptile could not be located.

Dubey assured those present that the snake that had been rescued was harmless and urged them not to panic.

Following Forest Department protocols, the captured Dhaman was subsequently released safely into its natural habitat.

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