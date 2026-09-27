Video: Snake Swallows 3 Golf Balls, US Veterinarians Pull Off Incredible Rescue Without Surgery

A snake left veterinarians stunned after it swallowed three golf balls, forcing a team of experts to carry out an unusual rescue. The bizarre case was treated at the South Texas Avian & Exotic Hospital in San Antonio, where veterinarians managed to remove all three golf balls without surgery.

The hospital shared a video of the procedure on Instagram on September 22. In the footage, the heavily sedated snake can be seen lying still as veterinarians carefully work to remove the objects from its body.

"This snake somehow managed to swallow THREE golf balls. Thankfully, surgery was avoided. With the patient heavily sedated, our veterinary team was able to carefully manipulate and safely remove all three golf balls manually. This was definitely a memorable case! You never quite know what's going to come (slithering) through the doors in exotic animal medicine," South Texas Avian & Exotic Hospital wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The team gently manipulated the snake's body, slowly moving the golf balls toward its mouth. As each ball reached the mouth, the snake opened up, allowing the veterinarians to carefully retrieve it. After removing one ball, the vets examined the snake and discovered that two more were still inside. They continued the delicate procedure until all three golf balls had been safely removed.

Despite the unusual nature of the case, the snake did not require surgery. The veterinary team was able to manually retrieve all three objects while the reptile remained under heavy sedation.

The hospital described the case as a memorable one, highlighting the unpredictable situations veterinarians can encounter while treating exotic animals.

The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers amazed by both the snake's ability to swallow the golf balls and the careful procedure used to remove them.