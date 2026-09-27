Mani Ratnam Praises <i>Dorothy</i>, Calls Karthik Subbaraj "Very Special"

Mani Ratnam has some strong words of praise for Karthik Subbaraj's latest film Dorothy, calling the filmmaker a “very, very special talent” and admitting that he was “envious” of the film's technique.

In a video note shared by the makers on X, the veteran filmmaker also praised the film's visual language, shots and music by Ilaiyaraaja.

Talking about Karthik's place among the new generation of filmmakers, Mani Ratnam said, “Karthik is a very, very special talent. We have many, many young and promising new directors with us and Karthik is leading the pack. Dorothy is a very special film.”

He went on to praise the way the film has been made, particularly its technical aspects. “The film language is very, very good. Extremely good. Very impressive. I am envious. The control over the language, the shots. The technique. Ilaiyaraaja's music is really something very, very special. I am very happy. I wish him all the best.”

The praise comes as Dorothy gets a mixed response from audiences following its release on Friday. The film had already made an impression at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it had its world premiere earlier this month and received a standing ovation.

Set in the 1990s, Dorothy follows two men whose lives change after a woman enters their world. While some viewers went in expecting a more familiar story about friendship and love, the film also explores LGBTQIA+ themes, which has led to mixed reactions among audiences.

The Tamil-language film features an original score by Ilaiyaraaja, marking his 1540th film. Backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment, Dorothy was part of TIFF's acclaimed international programme, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema, as per the press release.

Mani Ratnam, meanwhile, is known for films such as Iruvar, Nayakan, Thalapathi and Kannathil Muthamittal. His recent work includes Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2.

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