Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi's <i>Inji Vellam</i> Gets First Look, Mani Ratnam Film To Release In 2027

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's much-awaited romantic drama, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, has finally got a title. The film has been named Inji Vellam.

The makers announced the title along with the first-look poster on Monday, September 7.

Lyca Productions shared a motion poster on social media featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. In the poster, the two actors can be seen sharing a romantic moment while standing in the rain. The emotional first look has already created curiosity around the film, although the makers are yet to reveal details about the story or the rest of the cast.

According to reports, a major portion of Inji Vellam has been shot in Kolkata. However, the makers have kept the details of the characters and plot under wraps for now.

Inji Vellam also marks another collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The filmmaker and composer have worked together on several acclaimed films over the years.

The film has cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhayay, while Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing. It is produced by Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Inji Vellam is currently slated for a theatrical release in January 2027.

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