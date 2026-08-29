Rashmika Mandanna Replaces Sai Pallavi And Rukmini Vasanth In MS Subbulakshmi's Biopic

The life of legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi may soon come to the big screen, and the casting news has already caught attention. A biopic on the vocalist has been in the works for some time, but details about who would play the lead role have remained a mystery.

Now, a fresh report claims that Rashmika Mandanna has been chosen to portray Subbulakshmi. The makers are also reportedly planning to make an official announcement on September 16, the singer's birth anniversary.

While the details about the film's story and music are yet to be revealed, the casting has given the project a new buzz.

According to Gulte reports, several actresses, including Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth, were considered for the role earlier. Now, Rashmika Mandanna has been chosen for the part.

Playing the legendary singer will not be an easy task for Rashmika, as she will have to convey Subbulakshmi's personality, calm nature, and on-screen presence. She will also need to bring the singer's life and image to audiences in a believable way. Despite the challenges, it might become one of the biggest roles of her career.

While Rashmika Mandanna will play MS Subbulakshmi on screen, the untitled film is set to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Rashmika, who was last seen in the lead role in Cocktail 2, is set to share the screen with her husband Vijay Deverakonda in the period drama Ranabaali. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming action film Mysaa.