<i>Haiwaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Film Falls Flat, Earns 1.85 Crore Amid <i>Hanuman Ansh-Mirzapur</i> Film Wave

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan witnessed a 26% collection decline on its first Sunday.

What's Happening

The film earned an estimated Rs 1.85 crore on its third day, taking its three-day India nett total to Rs 7.35 crore, per Sacnilk.

On Sunday, Haiwaan was screened across 4,374 shows in India and recorded an overall occupancy of 14%.

The Hindi 2D version reported 17.13% occupancy, with morning shows at 6.15%, afternoon shows at 19.77%, evening shows at 22.92% and night shows at 19.69%.

The film earned Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on its third day, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 2.75 crore. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 8.80 crore.

Background

Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen after 17 years. The two actors were last seen together in films such as Tashan.

For Akshay Kumar, the reported India gross of Rs 3.60 crore is lower than the opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 film had collected around Rs 3.88 crore on its first day, according to Box Office India.

For Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan has opened in a similar range to Ta Ra Rum Pum. The 2007 film recorded an opening-day collection of approximately Rs 3.66 crore.

Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur The Movie Continue To Dominate

Haiwaan has arrived at a time when Hanuman Ansh continues to maintain a strong run in theatres. The film has completed 38 days but has continued to show considerable hold at the box office. It has crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Another film competing with Haiwaan is Mirzapur The Movie.

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Shyam, a blind caretaker who finds himself accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan.

As vengeful killer Parshuram goes after Pradhan's daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes from the police and attempts to protect her.

During their journey, however, Shyam discovers a shocking secret about Nandini that changes the course of the story.

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 130 crore. This includes approximately Rs 115 crore in production costs and another Rs 15 crore spent on print and advertising, per a TOI report.