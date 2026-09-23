'Giving Up Non-Veg Is Not Enough': <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Producer On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In <i>Ramayana</i>

Hanuman Ansh has had a magical theatrical run over the last several weeks. The devotional drama, based on the life of the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, has also sparked conversations around the portrayal of mythological characters in contemporary cinema.

Amid the film's success, producer Anupriya Nagar has now shared her thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The 21-year-old shared that portraying the revered figure requires more than simply giving up non-vegetarian food.

"Shobhinav played the role of Maharaj Ji. Even today, everyone considers him Maharaj Ji. The same applies to Ramayana, that the film team considers the actor to be Ram," Anupriya told Siddharth Kannan on his podcast.

She added, "As Premananda Maharaj said, an actor's character and eating habits should be appropriate. Whom they meet, where they are seen, where they go - all of this is also important. Even if you have reached that level of success, you still have to humble yourself. Just giving up non-veg is not enough."

Anupriya also shared an incident involving a man who decided not to eat non-vegetarian food before watching Hanuman Ansh. "Imagine, if the audience is doing that, the actor's responsibility increases even more. Giving up non-vegetarian food is just one thing. There are many things you should do. You should make a resolution, like in our film, our entire team used to recite the Hanuman Chalisa every day before the shoot," she said.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is divided into two-part. While Part 1 arrives in theatres on Diwali 2026, Part 2 is scheduled to release on Diwali 2027.

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