Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi Pics Take Over The Internet

Dr Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director of PNG Jewellers, recently took to Instagram to share Ganesh Chaturthi celebration pictures with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The caption read, "Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi has a spirit of its own! Had a long and wonderful day in the city, beginning with my annual visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings. I also had the privilege of visiting the Kapoor family home, KrishnaRaj, for Ganpati Darshan and spending some wonderful time with Ranbir and Alia."

He added, "Ranbir, an avid reader with a particular interest in autobiographies and real-life stories, and I had a wonderful conversation around legacy, the choices we make, knowing when to take the right decisions, staying humble through success, and most importantly, how much our failures teach us."

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a yellow salwar suit, while Ranbir Kapoor opted for a brown printed kurta.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Next Film Together

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has officially completed its shoot.

The film's shoot concluded with Bhansali and the team sharing an emotional farewell with the entire unit. Following the wrap, the filmmaker will now turn his attention towards the film's post-production work.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is expected to become the most expensive film of the filmmaker's career. It is expected to follow two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Wrap Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War Shoot