"I Was Two Inches Taller Than Ranbir Kapoor": Dev Sharma Reveals Why He Was Rejected For Lakshman In <i>Ramayana</i>

As Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana gears up for its theatrical release, another cinematic adaptation of the epic is making its way to the cinemas. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha features Dev Sharma as Shri Ram and Anjali Arora as Mata Sita. At the film's trailer launch on Thursday, Dev revealed that he auditioned for Lakshman in both Adipurush and Ramayana but was ultimately not selected because he was too tall.

The actor said, "Before this, I was offered the role of Lakshman in both Adipurush as well as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. My look tests were also almost finalised, but things didn't work out."

He added, "Somewhere (hinting at Ramayana), I was two inches taller than the actor playing Lord Rama, and in another (Adipurush), I was as huge as the actor playing Lord Rama (Prabhas), so I wasn't finalised. So I was disheartened that maybe my connection with Ramayana is not that good; that is why I am being rejected again and again.”

Speaking about how he came on board Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, Dev Sharma revealed that he initially declined the offer when the makers approached him. However, his father later persuaded him to hear the script before making a decision. After listening to the narration, the actor agreed to take up the role. He said that portraying such divine characters is something that happens through destiny rather than personal choice.

Adipurush featured Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The Om Raut directorial drew massive backlash after its release, particularly over its depiction of the epic's characters, dialogues and visual effects.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while Ravi Dubey has been cast as Lakshman. Kannada star Yash will portray Ravana and Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman. The ambitious two-part project is reportedly being made on a Rs 4,000 crore budget. The first instalment is slated to arrive in theatres around Diwali 2026.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha will release in theatres on September 25.

Also Read | 'Not Ashamed': Anjali Arora Reacts To Trolling Over Sita Role In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha