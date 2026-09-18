<i>Daayra</i> X Review: Kareena Kapoor Draws Cheer For A 'Full House', Others Call Prithviraj Sukumaran The 'OG'

Daayra released in theatres today and the reviews are pouring in. While there has largely been positive word of mouth about the Meghna Gulzar directorial led by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a few average reactions have also surfaced.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "#Daayra Watching #KareenaKapoor in a full house with 80% women was not what I was expecting this Friday. Loving it."

Another commented, "#Daayra Not as taut and compelling as I thought it'd be, but it horrified me and made me uncomfortable, so I consider it a job well done. The premise of one police officer staying within limits and the other outside them is straightforward, but Meghna makes it clear where she stands."

A third viewer shared, "Just watched #Daayra and it's a very good film. What I loved is how it presents two completely different perspectives on justice. #PrithvirajSukumaran believes the system may not deliver justice in time, while #KareenaKapoorKhan believes in the law, procedure, and the system. That's where the title #Daayra resonates - the common man is often trapped within a system where getting justice itself becomes a boundary."

Another fan urged, "Coming back to such positive reviews and praises of Kareena... Please watch #Daayra in cinemas."

And one more reaction read, "Happened to watch the media premiere of #Daayra. Guys, Prithviraj is fantastic as a cop and helping Bollywood single-handedly. Really OG. Finally a hit for Bollywood."

About Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration. The investigative thriller goes beyond the mystery of a crime and its eventual resolution. The story delves into the contrasting ideas of justice held by those tasked with enforcing the law, exploring the difficult choices and moral questions that arise when their approaches do not align.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 18.

ALSO READ | Daayra Review: Meghna Gulzar's Film Sees Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran At Top Of Their Game