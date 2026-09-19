'Man Develops 40-Inch Waist, Nobody Asks Anything': Khushboo Sundar Trashes Trolls Bodyshaming Katrina Kaif's Postpartum Look

Actor-politician Khushboo Sundar has come out in support of Katrina Kaif after the actor faced trolling for her post-pregnancy appearance. Khushboo questioned why women's bodies are so often subjected to public scrutiny. She pointed out that men rarely get similar attention when their bodies change with age or after major life events.

In a long post shared on X, Khushboo wrote, "Why is a woman's age always treated like a public announcement? The moment a woman crosses a certain age, society starts measuring her 'Is she still in her prime?' 'Has she maintained herself?' 'Why does she look different?' 'Has she aged?'"

The actor-politician questioned why the same scrutiny is rarely directed at men. "A man goes bald, he is 'distinguished.' A man develops a 40-inch waist, nobody asks what happened to his 'prime'. A man grows grey or completely white hair; suddenly he is 'salt-and-pepper handsome', 'mature ', ' charismatic'. When a man ages, he is allowed to become more attractive with experience. But a woman ages, and suddenly every wrinkle, every kilo, every grey hair and every change in her body becomes a subject for public debate," she added.

Khushboo questioned who gets to define a woman's “prime” and give society the authority to decide when she has supposedly moved past it. She also challenged the expectation that women should remain unchanged from the age even after giving birth.

She wrote, “#KatrinaKaif was, is and will always be beautiful. I, as someone who has personally experienced the changes that come with motherhood and body transformation, I understand this journey deeply. I know what it feels like to be judged for your body. When I was heavier, I was ridiculed and even used to depict women who were supposedly “obese and ugly.” Today, after losing weight, I am asked, or rather the society has confirmed i am on injection doses. How many of these people from the society have paid for me to procure these injections?”

Khushboo told Katrina that she has always lived life on her own terms with dignity, grace and self-respect, urging her to continue doing so. She stressed that the actor owes no one an explanation for her body, motherhood, weight gain or the way she looks now. "A woman does not have a “prime.” She has a life. And every age of that life belongs to her. More power to you, woman," she concluded.

Katrina Kaif married actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.

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