Munmun Dutta Shares What <i>Taarak Mehta</i> Sets Look Like When Empty

Munmun Dutta became a household name as Babita Iyer in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her character's friendly equation with Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, has also been a recurring source of humour on the show.

The actor gave fans a glimpse of the familiar Gokuldham surroundings when the sets were quiet and there was no shooting. As she walked through spaces viewers have seen for years, Munmun reflected on her long association with the sitcom and became emotional as she recalled her journey.

She jokingly said, “Sets look haunted. When not at work.”

Munmun was seen walking across the set and revisiting familiar spots that have been part of her journey for years.

Sharing a glimpse, Munmun wrote, “I take walks here in between shots, relive all the memories, and I realise that I have actually grown up on this set. And how blessed I feel.”

Using the song Saawan Beeto Jaaye in another part of the post, she wrote, “And this song will remain forever etched in my heart. I still shed a tear or two listening to this.”

A Polaroid-style photograph from the set complemented the mood. She described it as being somewhere between “melancholy and peace.”

Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer, has been associated with the sitcom for the past 18 years, since the show first premiered.

Speaking to IANS at a press conference, the actor highlighted the importance of women in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“Sometimes women don't get that much importance. I am not saying it happens here, but it does happen in some places. We bring a lot to the show and to our characters. The women in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are equally important,” she added.

Apart from Munmun Dutta, the show's other popular characters include Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Champaklal Gada (played by Amit Bhatt), Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide (played by Mandar Chandwadkar), Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Bhide, Dr Hansraj Hathi, played by Nirmal Soni, and Roshan Singh Sodhi (played by Balwinder Singh Suri).

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