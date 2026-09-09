<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actor Turns YouTuber, Cooks For Strangers At Their Home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has long been a television favourite with its characters becoming household names. Kush Shah was one of the show's familiar faces, thanks to his long stint as Goli before eventually bidding farewell to the sitcom in 2024. Now, the actor seems to be exploring a rather unexpected new path as he brings his passion for cooking to the streets of Mumbai.

Kush recently launched his own YouTube channel and his latest vlog showed the actor approaching strangers in Mumbai. He asked them to let him visit their homes to cook for them. While some were initially unsure about the unexpected request, others seemed thrilled to welcome him to their home as they recognised him as Goli. Kush eventually got the opportunity to cook for one family, preparing a meal and serving it to them himself.

Kush Shah quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2024 to pursue higher studies abroad. Following his departure, Dharmit Shah took over the role on the show.

During his appearance on the podcast Just Kidding with Sid, Kush explained that leaving the sitcom was an important decision for him as he felt it was time to move on and “do something” beyond the series.

The actor said, “I miss being on sets because that is my home. But I had to take this decision for me because I turned 27 and I felt this is the time to do something. I feel this show is going to go on forever as viewers are not going to stop loving the show.

He added, "I love TMKOC, the people on the show, I genuinely love it and I was addicted to that environment. We shot during COVID as well. We shifted to Daman and shot there. There has not been a single day when I've woken up and I don't have to go anywhere. Then there comes a time when you start missing it," Kush said during his appearance on the podcast, Just Kidding with Sid."

Premiered in 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India's longest-running and most iconic television sitcoms. The show revolves around the daily lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Society. The cast includes Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Nitish Bhaluni, Sachin Shroff, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar and more.

Also Read: 'Missing' Boy Travelled 900 km Alone To Act In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He Is Just 16