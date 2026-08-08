'Missing' Boy Travelled 900 km Alone To Act In <i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i>. He Is Just 16

A 16-year-old boy, who had left home in Madhya Pradesh to pursue a career in acting, has been found in Mumbai. Reported missing by his family, the boy was located at Film City. During questioning, he revealed that he wanted to act in the popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).

The police found the boy wandering unattended at Film City in Goregaon. On information, a mobile unit reached the spot and brought the teenager to the Aarey police station for inquiry.

He told the police that he was a student from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, about 900 km from the financial capital. He disclosed that he had left home on Thursday afternoon under the pretext of going to school.

However, instead of heading to school, he boarded a train from Chhindwara Railway Station till Nagpur. He took a connecting train to Mumbai and arrived at Goregaon station the next morning, as per his statement. He then headed on foot till Film City.

The boy wanted to pursue an acting opportunity in the popular serial TMKOC, he told the police.

When contacted by the police, the boy's father confirmed that he had gone missing on Thursday. The boy now remains safe with the Aarey police while his father is now on his way to Mumbai to take him back.