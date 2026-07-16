Panic In Mira Road As Crane Falls From Under-Construction Tower

A 20-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a crane collapsed from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Thane district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at JP North residential complex in Mira Road (East) and the deceased has been identified as Mujammil Khokhar, he said.

The crane, which was being used for construction work, suddenly gave way and crashed into the society premises, hitting several vehicles parked below, the official said.

"The impact caused extensive damage to the vehicles and triggered panic among residents. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and relief operations. The injured have been hospitalised," the official said.

A probe is underway to find out why the crane collapsed, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)