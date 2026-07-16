1 Dead, 3 Injured As Crane Collapses From 13th Floor Near Mumbai

One person died, and three others were injured after a construction crane collapsed from the 13th floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday

The accident occurred in the JP North residential complex in Mira Road, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Several vehicles parked below the under-construction high-rise suffered extensive damage from the impact

Upon receiving information about the accident, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and completed rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

The exact cause of the crane collapse is yet to be ascertained.

