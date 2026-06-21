Paraglider Dangles 60 Metres In Air After Getting Stuck On Crane In China

In a shocking incident, a paraglider became stranded on a 60-meter tower crane in China's Sichuan province after losing control in strong winds, Xinhua reported. According to reports, the paraglider was descending toward Nanchong when the glider's lines caught in the jib of the crane. The terrifying moment was captured on camera and quickly spread on local social media platforms like Weibo and also on X, highlighting how quickly an adventure flight can turn dangerous.

Xinhua reported that firefighters successfully rescued the paraglider in a dramatic, high-altitude operation. While one witness told the Beijing News that the pilot was stranded for about an hour, some local media outlets reported the rescue operation actually took several hours.

Authorities haven't released any formal statement yet.

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Here's what happened

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The incident highlights a growing concern related to adventure sports. Paragliding requires prior approval as well as strict adherence to weather conditions and airspace regulations; this event serves as a stark reminder that proximity to urban infrastructure can be just as risky as unpredictable winds or thin air.

This is not an isolated incident, as recently, another incident shocked the aviation community when a paraglider was struck by a small plane over the Austrian Alps. The impact sent the flyer spinning toward the ground before she managed to deploy her emergency chute and land safely.

That incident happened in May near Schmittenhohe mountain, a popular paragliding spot in northern Austria.

According to the Salzburg State Police, Sabrina, a 44-year-old experienced pilot, was flying with a mounted camera when a sightseeing plane suddenly passed directly through her canopy, just feet above her head.