Woman Run Over By Thar. Driver Takes Her To Hospital, Dumps Body Back At Spot

A woman allegedly ran over a domestic worker with her Thar while reversing, took her to hospital, and after she was declared dead, brought the body back and dumped it at the accident spot.

The bizarre incident took place in a posh Gurugram residential complex. According to police, the incident occurred at Ansal Versalia Society in Gurugram's Sector 67.

The victim was identified as Guddi, 57, a native of Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said after finishing work at a house in the society, Guddi was sleeping in the ground-floor car parking area.

A woman who lives in the same building was reversing her Thar when it ran over Guddi.

The driver stepped out and took the injured woman to a private hospital in another vehicle. Doctors declared her dead after examination.

People gathered outside the driver's house and protested

Police said the driver then brought the body back to the society and placed it at the exact spot where she had run her over.

After receiving information, Sector 65 police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Victim's nephew alleged the body had been placed back in the parking area, and the driver had not informed anyone about the woman's death.

After getting to know about the incident, people gathered outside the driver's house and protested.

Police are questioning the driver about the sequence of events.

"Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the location is being examined. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation," a senior police officer said.