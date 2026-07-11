46 km In 45 Minutes: New Gurugram-Rewari Highway To Push Property Prices

A new highway can do much more than reduce travel time. It can change where people live, where businesses move, and where investors make money.

That is exactly what many real estate experts believe the upcoming 46-km Gurugram-Rewari highway will do.

Once operational, the highway is expected to cut travel time between Gurugram and Rewari to around 45 minutes, strengthening connectivity between Dwarka Expressway, New Gurugram, Manesar, IMT Manesar and Rewari. Industry experts say the improved road network could unlock a fresh wave of residential, commercial and logistics development across southern NCR.

The big question for homebuyers and investors now is simple: Should you buy before prices rise?

Infrastructure Moves Property Prices

India's real estate market has repeatedly shown one trend. Whenever a major highway, metro corridor or expressway improves connectivity, property values usually follow.

The Dwarka Expressway, for example, witnessed sharp appreciation over the last decade as construction progressed. Similar trends have been seen around the Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and parts of Gurugram linked to new infrastructure.

Experts believe the Gurugram-Rewari highway could become the next such growth corridor.

Property Prices Could Rise 30-60%

Developers tracking the region expect substantial appreciation over the next few years. Jitender Yadav, Director, Roots Developers, estimates that property valuations around the corridor could rise by 30-40 per cent as the project moves closer to completion.

"The highway positions surrounding property markets in a positive direction," he said, adding that both commercial and residential projects are likely to become far more attractive for buyers and investors.

Pushpender Singh, Managing Director, JMS Group, also expects demand to increase sharply. According to him, improved connectivity could lead to a 30-35 per cent rise in property demand, especially from homebuyers and businesses looking for better access to Gurugram.

A more optimistic assessment comes from Aman Shharma, Managing Director & Founder, Aarize Group, who believes select micro-markets may witness 35-60 per cent appreciation over the next five years, depending on location and asset type.

While exact price movements will ultimately depend on project execution, broader economic conditions and supply, analysts agree that infrastructure-led appreciation is a well-established trend in NCR.

Which Areas Look Most Promising?

Not every location along the corridor offers the same opportunity. Experts point to several pockets likely to benefit the most.

Dwarka Expressway: Already one of NCR's hottest residential markets, sectors 102, 104, 106, 111 and 114 are expected to receive an additional boost because of better regional connectivity. According to Aarize Group, residential prices here currently range between Rs 13,500 and Rs 26,000 per sq ft.

New Gurugram: Sectors 84, 88A, 89 and 88-98 continue to remain among the biggest favourites. Roots Developers says premium residential projects here currently command Rs 10,000-15,500 per sq ft. JMS Group identifies Sector 95B as another important mixed-use destination likely to attract fresh investment.

Manesar: For buyers seeking comparatively affordable entry prices, Manesar remains an attractive option. Besides residential housing, its proximity to IMT Manesar makes commercial properties, warehouses and industrial assets increasingly attractive.

Rewari: Once considered a peripheral market, Rewari is steadily emerging as a logistics and industrial hub. Roots Developers believes commercial and logistics land here could generate stronger long-term wealth than already saturated urban markets. The company expects land prices along the corridor to reach Rs 1.5 lakh-2 lakh per square yard within five years.

Pataudi: JMS Group also sees Pataudi evolving into an attractive destination for premium residential developments as connectivity improves.

Residential Or Commercial: Which Is The Smarter Bet?

This depends on the buyer. For most end-users and long-term investors, experts favour residential property.

According to Aman Shharma, residential projects remain the more stable investment because demand is driven by families moving into the corridor as infrastructure improves.

Commercial assets, however, may deliver stronger returns for investors comfortable with higher risk.

Anil Godara, Founder and Managing Director, J Estates, says commercial properties along well-connected Gurugram corridors are already generating 6-10 per cent rental yields.

As business activity, warehousing and industrial development expand, strategically located commercial assets could benefit from stronger rental growth and higher absorption. Warehouses, logistics parks and retail spaces near IMT Manesar are expected to gain the most.

Is This The Right Time To Invest?

Most developers believe early investors stand to benefit the most. "The best time to invest is right now, before the prices surge," says Pushpender Singh of JMS Group. That is because infrastructure projects often trigger price increases well before completion as buyers anticipate future growth.

However, property experts also caution buyers against making decisions based solely on future projections. Factors such as developer reputation, project approvals, connectivity to employment hubs, social infrastructure and holding capacity remain equally important before making a purchase.

Ankit Aggarwal, Managing Director, Devika Group, says better connectivity is increasingly changing buying behaviour across North India. He points to destinations like Vrindavan, where improving infrastructure is attracting Delhi-NCR buyers looking for second homes, retirement communities and wellness-focused developments.

According to him, future real estate growth will increasingly favour locations that combine strong connectivity with a clear economic, cultural or lifestyle advantage.

The Gurugram-Rewari highway is still under development, but expectations around its economic impact are already reshaping investor interest. For homebuyers, New Gurugram and Dwarka Expressway remain the safest bets because of strong residential demand.

For investors seeking higher yields, commercial assets near IMT Manesar and logistics-focused developments around Rewari may offer better long-term potential.