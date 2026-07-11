Out On Bail, Telangana Man Kills Wife, Children, Teen He Allegedly Raped And Her Family

In a gruesome crime in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, a 35-year-old man, who was accused of rape, has allegedly killed his wife and children before murdering the teen who filed a complaint against him and her family.

The accused, Rajkumar, first attacked his 30-year-old wife, Parvathi Saritha, and two sons -- a four-year-old and an 18-month-old -- at their residence in Shabad around midnight of Friday-Saturday.

He then travelled about six kilometres to a nearby village, where he is suspected of killing a 17-year-old girl, who had filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him on May 16. He also killed her mother and maternal grandmother.

After the attacks, Rajkumar called his father and told him about the killings and fled.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused committed the murders at two separate locations during the night. After the killings, he called his father and disclosed the crime," Future City Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said.

"The accused is currently on the run. Special police teams have been formed, and we have developed leads. He will be apprehended soon," he said.

Rajkumar and Parvathi had a love marriage in 2018. The couple initially lived outside the village before settling in houses they owned in Shabad and Devalaguda.

They had three children - their first child, a daughter, died in infancy.

Rajkumar was then arrested after the teen filed a complaint against him. He later secured bail and returned home about a week to ten days before the murders.

Family members said there were no major disputes before the incident, and Parvathi spoke normally with relatives the previous evening.

Forensic teams have examined the crime scenes, and investigators are piecing together the sequence of events and verifying the exact motive.