Telangana Man Watches 'How To Kill' Videos, Kills Man Who Attemped To Rape His Girlfriend

Telangana's Karimnagar police solved a murder case within 24 hours and arrested a man who allegedly killed a person after watching YouTube videos on how to commit murder.

The accused, Bangarapu Mahesh, 40, was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

According to police, the victim, Pytari Mogili, 52, was working as an agricultural labourer. Last year, Mogili was jailed in an attempted rape case filed by a married woman. After his release, he allegedly continued to harass the woman and frequently humiliated Mahesh, who was in an illicit relationship with her. Mogili also spread information about their relationship in nearby villages, leading to disputes between the two families.

Unable to bear the repeated harassment and insults, Mahesh decided to kill Mogili. Before committing the crime, he searched YouTube for videos on murder and weapon preparation to plan the attack, police said.

''On Saturday night, after Mogili attended the Peerila (Moharram) festival in Madipally village, he was returning home on a bicycle. Mahesh waited near a culvert and attacked him from behind with an iron rod. After repeatedly hitting him on the head, Mahesh confirmed that Mogili had died, then returned home, changed his blood-stained clothes and fled," Huzurabad ACP Madhavi said.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. During questioning, Mahesh confessed to the murder. Police recovered the iron rod used in the crime, his mobile phone containing the YouTube search history, his two-wheeler and the clothes worn during the offence.

"We identified the victim soon after receiving the complaint and formed special teams to investigate the case. During the investigation, the accused confessed to the murder. We recovered the murder weapon, mobile phone, bike and clothes used during the crime," she added.

Police have arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody. The district police are also planning to open a rowdy sheet against the accused.