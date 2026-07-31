Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Announces 7,437 Vacancies, Check Details

Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued notifications for the direct recruitment of various posts in the Police, Special Protection Force (SPF), Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence, and Prisons & Correctional Services departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,437 vacancies across multiple departments.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the official website, tgprb.in. The board has not yet announced the application schedule. According to the official notification, the exact dates for submission of online application forms will be announced separately through a press release.

Vacancy Details

Post

Vacancies Sub Inspector (Civil) 148 Reserve Sub Inspector (AR) 14 Reserve Sub Inspector (TGSP) 12 Reserve Sub Inspector (SARCPL) 3 Assistant Sub Inspector (FPB) 23 Police Constable (Civil) 3,697 Police Constable (AR) 1,052 Police Constable (SARCPL) 24 Police Constable (Driver) (PTO) 20 Police Constable (Mechanic) 7 Special Protection Force (Sub Inspector) 44 Special Protection Force (Constable) 1,380 Station Fire Officer 39 Fire Fighter 751 Deputy Jailor (Men) 14 Deputy Jailor (Women) 1 Warder (Male) 196 Warder (Female) 12



Medical Examination Advised

TSLPRB has advised candidates to undergo a medical examination by a Civil Surgeon before applying to ensure they meet the prescribed physical and medical standards. This, the board said, would help candidates avoid disappointment at later stages of the recruitment process.

Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for uploading during the online application process and for verification whenever required during the recruitment process:

Latest SC Community Certificate (for SC candidates local to Telangana only), indicating sub-classification as SC Group I, SC Group II, or SC Group III, issued by the competent authority of the Government of Telangana.

Latest Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate (for EWS candidates local to Telangana only), issued by the competent authority of the Government of Telangana on or after April 1, 2026.

Latest Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (for BC candidates local to Telangana only), issued by the competent authority of the Government of Telangana on or after April 1, 2026.

Local candidature documents (for candidates local to Telangana only), including Bonafide Certificates from Classes 1 to 7 or Residence Certificates, as applicable.

Special category certificates, wherever applicable, for candidates local to Telangana only.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: Check official notification here