Case Against Telangana Congress Leader Over Alleged Buffalo Sacrifice

Telangana police have registered a case against Congress leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj over an alleged buffalo sacrifice at Chitkul village in Sangareddy district.

The incident, which reportedly took place on August 5, came to light after videos of the alleged sacrifice were circulated on social media.

The alleged sacrifice was reportedly performed as part of Bonalu celebrations in Chitkul village. According to media reports, a buffalo was taken in a procession during the festivities and sacrificed before the presiding deities.

According to the FIR registered on August 7, police booked the case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with mischief by killing or maiming an animal.

The provision carries a punishment of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

The complaint was lodged by animal rights activist Adulapuram Goutham, who alleged that the buffalo sacrifice was recorded and videos of the incident were subsequently uploaded on social media.

The complaint specifically referred to videos posted through the Instagram account "reelix._" and another account identified as "Neelam_maaddhu_mudiraaj."

The FIR names Neelam Madhu Mudiraj as the suspected accused. Mudiraj is a Congress leader who has been active in the Patancheru and Medak political regions.

Goutham told police that he and animal rescuer Prathibha Bharathi visited the alleged site on August 6 and, according to his complaint, confirmed that a buffalo had been sacrificed. He then approached Patancheru police seeking legal action.

Following the complaint, Patancheru police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police are expected to examine the videos, the circumstances surrounding the alleged sacrifice and other available evidence as part of the investigation.