'I Am Prepared To Go': Lucky Ali Says He Carries Burial Cloth While Travelling. Watch Viral Video

Singer Lucky Ali recently left his audience emotional when he spoke candidly about death during a live performance.

The 67-year-old singer, who has maintained a strong connection with listeners through his independent music, told the crowd that he was prepared for the inevitable and revealed that he carries his burial cloth with him whenever he travels.

The singer's remarks came as he responded to the affection and support he continues to receive from his fans.

His emotional words, followed by his performance, moved several people present at the concert.

Lucky Ali Says He Travels With His Burial Cloth

While interacting with the audience, Lucky Ali spoke about how everyone eventually has to leave the world. He said he was not trying to prepare his fans for his death but had personally made peace with the thought.

"I know, I love you all too. One day we all have to go. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared actually. Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth; wherever I die, just let me go from there."

The singer's statement left the audience visibly emotional. One fan also spoke about having followed Lucky Ali's music for decades and said, "It's been 30 years now; I just didn't let go of Lucky."

Fans React To Lucky Ali's Emotional Words

After Lucky Ali shared a video from the concert on Instagram, his fans filled the comments section with messages expressing their love and concern.

One fan reminisced about listening to the singer during his younger years and wrote, "I refuse to accept this reality. It's still late 90s & I'm watching your song on DD & you are young forever. Mentally stuck there."

Another fan reflected on Lucky's decision to carry his Ihram while travelling and commented, "Travelling with Ihram shows the faith u carry in your heart. May Allah bless you with a long, healthy life and an even better hereafter... Ameen."

Known for his distinctive voice and independent music, Lucky Ali became particularly popular in the 1990s. He later lent his voice to several Bollywood films, including Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Yuva, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani and Tamasha.

Lucky Ali On Leaving Bollywood

Lucky Ali had previously spoken about his relationship with Bollywood and why he eventually stepped away from the mainstream film industry.

In an interview with Navbharat Times last year, the singer discussed his transition from acting and playback singing to creating music on his own terms.

"There was a time I acted in films and sang songs, but eventually I didn't know what more to do. I wanted to sing in my own style-O Sanam was born out of that search for freedom. In 2015, I distanced myself from the industry. People had misbehaved with me, but it wasn't toxicity that drove me away-it was the monotony. After my father's death, I felt there was nothing left for me there. I didn't even have friends."

Lucky Ali also recalled his experience of working with acclaimed filmmakers and actors before finding his own musical identity.

"I worked with Shyam Benegal on Trikal and Bharat Ek Khoj and learnt immensely from artistes like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Om Puri. Years later, I returned to music to find my own voice. I had realised that if my talent was genuine, people would listen-and if not, they would reject me," Lucky Ali had added.

Lucky Ali On His Three Marriages

Lucky Ali has also been open about his personal life over the years. The singer has been married three times. His first marriage was to Meaghan Jane McCleary, with whom he has two children. He later married Inaya, a Persian woman, and they have two children together.

In 2010, Lucky married British model and former beauty queen Kate Elizabeth Hallam. The couple have a son and divorced in 2017.

Reflecting on his marriages and relationships, Lucky Ali had previously said, "You don't need to start and end life with the same partner. I married thrice, each time in a different country, and every situation was unique. Even my father married outside India, so our home environment was very global. None of my marriages worked, but all my relationships are still alive. We don't live together, but we are always there for each other. I have always been responsible towards my kids. I believe the only true way of parenting is through love-children learn from what they see their parents do."