9 Illegal Guns, 10 Arrests: Telangana Cops Crack Down Against Illegal Hunting

The recent mysterious death of a leopard in the Devakkapet forest of Telangana's Nizamabad disrict has led to a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal hunting, with police arresting ten people and seizing nine unlicensed country-made shotguns during a joint operation in Bhimgal mandal.

Following the leopard's death, police and Forest Department officials intensified surveillance across the Devakkapet forest, suspecting the presence of illegal hunters.

Acting on specific intelligence, teams from the Central Crime Station (CCS) and Bhimgal Police launched a pre-dawn operation on July 16 and intercepted a group of men moving suspiciously on the outskirts of Devakkapet village.

During the search, officers recovered nine country-made shotguns allegedly hidden in the forest. None of the accused possessed valid firearm licences.

''The operation was part of an intensified drive to curb illegal hunting and prevent the use of unauthorised weapons in forest areas,'' said Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya.

A case has been registered under Section 5 read with Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused allegedly used the firearms to hunt wild animals in and around the Devakkapet forest.

The seizure of nine illegal firearms comes amid an intensified crackdown on wildlife poaching in Nizamabad district following two recent leopard deaths that shocked forest officials.

Investigators are examining whether the group had any role in recent wildlife offences, including the leopard's death, while also probing possible links to organised poaching networks operating in the region.

Police clarified that the investigation into the leopard's death is continuing and all angles are being examined.

Police have appealed to the public to report any information about illegal firearms, poaching or suspicious activity in forest areas, stressing that community support is crucial to protecting wildlife and preventing crimes against the environment.