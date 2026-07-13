Telangana Cop Booked After 6-Year-Old Granddaughter Drives On Busy Road

A case has been filed against Police Sub-Inspector in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Sunday for allowing his six-year-old granddaughter to drive a car on a busy public road. The Sub-Inspector claimed that he was preparing her for a Guinness World Records attempt as the world's youngest driver.

According to locals, the child was seated behind the wheel while the vehicle moved slowly through traffic, leading to a bottleneck and long queues of vehicles.

A video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, shows bystanders questioning the officer about the risk involved. Witnesses said that the officer, identified as Sub-Inspector Pujari Thirupathi, responded angrily, saying, "It is my choice. Who are you to question me?"

The footage drew sharp criticism from the public, with many social media users demanding that the police take action and emphasising that traffic laws must apply equally to everyone, including members of the force.

Many also pointed to the danger posed not only to the child but also to other motorists and pedestrians using the busy stretch of road.

Following the public outcry and viral video, Narsingi Police registered a case against the officer under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 180 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deal with endangering life and permitting unauthorised driving.

Reportedly, the officer told investigators that he had remained in control of the vehicle because it was an automatic car. He also reportedly said that he was training his granddaughter for a possible Guinness World Record attempt.

Following the incident, the Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh to suspend the accused Sub-Inspector and initiate a departmental inquiry into the matter.

The Police are expected to continue their inquiry and decide whether departmental action against the officer is also required.