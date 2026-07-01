'Pushpa'-Style Drugs Racket Busted In Telangana, Rs 2.62 Crore Ganja Seized

Inspired by the 'Pushpa' movie, a group of men in Telangana modified the container truck with a hidden partition to conceal the narcotics and evade law enforcement. But their plan didn't succeed for long.

Acting on a tip-off, Telangana's EAGLE Force, along with Bhadradri Kothagudem Police, tracked a container truck and its escort motorcycle over several hours. 525 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.62 crore was seized.

The team intercepted the vehicles near the ITC Papers Board West Gate and recovered the massive consignment along with a container truck.

Investigators said the ganja was allegedly sourced from the Allurikota forest area in Odisha and transported through Tulasipaka in Andhra Pradesh before entering Telangana. The consignment was reportedly headed to Uttar Pradesh via Khammam, Warangal, Adilabad and Maharashtra.

Police arrested three accused and apprehended one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

The arrests include the alleged supplier from Odisha, an escort rider from Andhra Pradesh and the truck driver from Uttar Pradesh.

Police have also identified several absconding suspects, including the alleged truck owner and intended receivers, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Officials described the seizure as one of the significant drug interceptions in the region and reiterated their commitment to dismantling interstate drug networks.

EAGLE Force has appealed to parents, students and the public to report drug-related activities, stressing that community participation is vital to achieving a drug-free Telangana.