Newlywed Allegedly Kidnapped By Family Days After Inter-Caste Marriage In Telangana

A newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by her relatives from her husband's home in Telangana's Papannapet village, just two days after their inter-caste marriage, triggering a police probe.

Pranay, a resident of Ellapur village in Papannapet mandal, married a young woman from Salabatpur village in Kowdipalli mandal on July 6.

As both were adults but of different castes, they approached the local police station following objections from the bride's family.

After counselling both families, the police allowed the couple to live together, with the bride reportedly stating that she wished to stay with her husband.

According to Pranay's mother, Shyamala, the bride's relatives initially created a ruckus at the groom's in-laws' house over the inter-caste marriage.

Two days later, they allegedly arrived at the family's residence in Ellapur in four cars.

Finding most family members away, they reportedly pushed aside Shyamala when she tried to intervene, threatened those present and forcibly took the young woman with them.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Pranay's family has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that no concrete action has been taken so far.

Pranay's family has lodged a complaint with the Papannapet police, who have begun an inquiry and are attempting to trace the woman and ascertain her wishes.

Police have warned that legal action will be initiated if it is found that she was taken away against her will.