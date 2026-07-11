PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Maori Welcome During New Zealand Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland as he began the final leg of his three-nation tour.

The ceremony featured a traditional Maori powhiri, a significant indigenous welcome that reflects New Zealand's rich cultural heritage and values. The reception underscored the growing warmth in India-New Zealand ties during the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland. He was honoured with a traditional Maori powhiri reflecting New Zealand's rich indigenous heritage and cultural values," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday evening, local time, for the final leg of his three-nation visit.

In a special gesture, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon personally received him at the airport, highlighting the importance both countries attach to the visit. The trip marks the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years and is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, education, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Soon after his arrival, Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian community, who welcomed him with colourful cultural performances showcasing India's diverse traditions. Performances representing Punjab, Tamil Nadu, a fusion of Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, and a rendition of Vande Mataram reflected the strong cultural bonds maintained by the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

Sharing glimpses of the event on X, PM Modi posted, "Delighted to witness a vibrant celebration of India's rich cultural heritage during the community welcome in Auckland this evening. The performances showcased the cultures of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, a fusion of Carnatic and Hindustani classical music and a stirring rendition of Vande Mataram."

"I compliment our diaspora for keeping India's cultural heritage vibrant across generations and continents and for strengthening the enduring people-to-people bonds between India and New Zealand," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the performance by the Naad Vocal Ensemble, saying music plays a unique role in bringing people together and strengthening international friendships.

"Delighted to witness the wonderful performance by the Naad Vocal Ensemble. Music has a unique ability to bring people together and today's performance beautifully reflected the warmth and depth of India-New Zealand friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

The Auckland visit is expected to include high-level engagements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation while celebrating the strong historical, cultural and community links that continue to define the India-New Zealand partnership.

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