New Zealand's Sky Tower Lights Up In Tricolour To Welcome PM Modi

New Zealand's iconic Sky Tower was lit in the colours of India's national flag as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his historic visit to the country- the first visit of an Indian PM in four decades.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the visuals of the Sky Tower and underlined that the gesture symbolised the bonhomie between the two partners.

"A special welcome in Auckland! The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM @narendramodi to New Zealand, symbolising the friendship between our two countries," the MEA spokesperson wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his visit to New Zealand "historic" shortly after arriving in Auckland.

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for welcoming him at the airport and highlighted that his visit is the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit to the nation in four decades.

"Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades," he wrote.

Sharing visuals from his welcome, PM Modi expressed optimism towards the scheduled talks with PM Luxon regarding the bilateral partnership between the two nations and the community address in Auckland.

"Look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland," PM Modi wrote.

After the signing of the Free Trade Agreement in April this year, the visit of PM Modi is expected to work as a catalyst and generate momentum in trade and bilateral relations. Both the PMs earlier held bilateral meetings in New Delhi on March 17, 2025 during the official visit of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to India.

Before arriving in Auckland, PM Modi concluded a highly successful visit to Australia during which he participated in the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the two nations' six-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The meeting, hosted in Melbourne, resulted in a landmark suite of agreements focused on reinforcing the Indo-Pacific's security architecture, securing critical mineral supply chains, and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

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